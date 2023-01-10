GODFREY – To kick off a new year of celebrating local small businesses, Riverbend Kitchen and More, LLC was honored as the January 2023 RiverBend Growth Association Small Business of the Month award recipient.

Owned by Terri Hart, Riverbend Kitchen and More has been in business for over nine years now, with six employees at its location in Alton at 215 Herbert Street. RKM specializes in kitchen and bath remodels, but can also provide bars, built-ins, and more.

“We consider ourselves a boutique that will work with customers from concept to completion,” noted General Manager Deehan Coffman. “We provide full installations or can work with your contractor. We want to see your dream come to life in your home.”

RKM recently added a new designer to its staff and is looking to add still more team members very soon. “Our showroom is constantly changing to keep up with current trends as well,” Coffman added. “We are also expanding to the Soulard area in Spring 2024, where we will open another showroom location.”

With three in-house designers, RKM also has three outside sales associates located in Mascoutah, Ill., Fenton, Mo., and DeSoto, Mo. The company continually offers training on new products to its entire team as well as with its design program. Their designers are encouraged to seek out additional training with the RKM’s vendors as often as possible.

“Our biggest opportunity comes from helping people make their homes exactly what they want. We love to bring dreams to life. We love to see our customers enjoying their new remodels,” Coffman said.

RKM prides itself on being different from the big box stores, Coffman added. “We take the time to visit with each customer, get to know their wants and needs, and then bring that to life. We also pride ourselves on getting to know our customers on a personal level, not just as a customer only.”

Like everyone else in the industry, however, RKM has struggled with an increase in lead times along with the rising costs of materials. “A kitchen or bath remodel is not an inexpensive purchase. And when our material costs increase, unfortunately, that cost gets passed on to our customers. Most people have been understanding of that, though,” she said.

RKM stays current and active, both in the industry and in the Riverbend community. They sponsor golf tournaments and school sports throughout the year as much as possible. They are also active members of the RiverBend Growth Association and BNI.

“We are here in the community and ready to serve. RKM is ready to meet all your kitchen and bath remodeling needs, and our designers are constantly keeping up with the latest trends in home remodeling so that they can best serve our customers and bring their visions to life. We are proud of our showroom as well, and we love to show it off,” Coffman further noted.

To learn more about Riverbend Kitchen and More in Alton, visit online at http://www.riverbendkm.com or call (618) 462-8955.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

RBGA’s Small Business of the Month Committee recognizes a different member business each month for its outstanding efforts and leadership in the community. Committee members include Brenda Eardley, Adrianna Lock, Sam Quigley, Amy Roady, Kristen Ryrie, Martha Schultz, and Amy Smith.

To learn more about membership in the RiverBend Growth Association and the Small Business of the Month recognition, visit the RBGA website or call their Godfrey office.

