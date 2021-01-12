Looking for Lincoln is announcing two upcoming Looking for Lincoln Conversations: Lost Songs of the Civil War featuring Chris Vallillo and A Conversation with Frederick Douglas featuring Bob Davis.

Lost Songs of the Civil War will be live-streamed on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 7 PM. Civil War soldier’s re-made music to fit their own tastes and reflect the struggles and hardships they faced, ranging from camp ditties to re-written versions of popular songs of the day. Award winning folk musician and folklorist Chris Vallillo takes us deep into the journals and letters of the Civil War troops bringing these rare and unheard gems back to life.

A Conversation with Frederick Douglass will be live-streamed on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 7 PM. This engaging program focuses on Douglass’s advocating for the creation of the US Colored Troops to fight in the Civil War for the abolishment of slavery. The event will include excerpts for speeches by Frederick Douglass and President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation. Douglass will be portrayed by reenactor Bob Davis.

The programs are free and broadcast live on Looking for Lincoln’s Facebook page and YouTube channel and will end with question and answers with the virtual audience. Looking for Lincoln Conversations is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Looking for Lincoln Conversations is a series of live, virtual programs featuring a variety of topics surrounding the life and times of Abraham Lincoln. “Looking for Lincoln Conversations provides a unique way to share the story of the life and times of Abraham Lincoln” said Executive Director, Sarah Watson. “We are able to engage with a virtual audience from throughout the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area and beyond.”

The Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition is the coordinating entity for the 43-county Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. It is a partnership of organizations and individuals dedicated to enhancing the communities and landscapes of central Illinois through recognition and support of their significant natural, cultural and historical legacies. Few individuals have so profoundly influenced American history as did Abraham Lincoln. Millions around the world are inspired by the story of Lincoln’s rise from humble beginnings to President of the United States, his qualities of integrity and courage and his decisive leadership – traits that carried a fragile nation through one of its most trying periods.

For more information about the Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition and the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, go to www.lookingforlincoln.org.

