April 13, 2017 1:26 PM
Name: Jane Elizabeth Watson
Parents: Bailey and Joshua Watson of Alton
Birth weight: 7 lbs 8 oz
Birth Length: 20.5 inches
Time: 1:26 PM
Date: April 7, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Harvey (20 months)
Grandparents: David & Susie Sweetman, Godfrey; Ron & Vickie Watson, Godfrey
