Name:  Jane Elizabeth Watson

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Bailey and Joshua Watson of Alton

Birth weight: 7 lbs  8 oz

Birth Length: 20.5 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time: 1:26 PM 

Date: April 7, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Harvey (20 months)

Grandparents: David & Susie Sweetman, Godfrey;  Ron & Vickie Watson, Godfrey

 

More like this:

American Red Cross Maintains Shelters, Sets Blood Drives, Following Severe Weather
Mar 17, 2025
Boosting Community Health: Red Cross Offers Free A1C Testing For Blood Donors In March
Feb 26, 2025
44-Year College Trustee Leaves Legacy At Lewis and Clark Community College
Jan 13, 2025
This Day in History on February 28: The Discovery of the Structure of DNA
Feb 28, 2025
Red Cross: Donors Needed To Build Up Blood Supply
Feb 12, 2025

 