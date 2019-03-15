Jameson Lee Mattis Talley Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Jameson Lee Mattis Talley. Parents: Katelyn Leigh and Jacob Talley. Birth Weight: 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Birth Length: 20 1/2 inches. Date: 02-13-19. Article continues after sponsor message Time: 11:27 a.m. Hospital: Alton Memorial. Grandparents: Patricia Talley and William Talley of East Alton, Rebecca Pistolis of Wood River, Louis Pistolis of Wood River. Great Grandparents: Elizabeth and Michael Willett of Danville, Martin (Ed) Mattis of Oakwood. To submit a birth click below: http://contribute.riverbender.com/page/birth-announcements/ Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending