Name: Jameson Lee Mattis Talley.

Parents: Katelyn Leigh and Jacob Talley.

Birth Weight: 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

Birth Length: 20 1/2 inches.

Date: 02-13-19.

Time: 11:27 a.m.

Hospital: Alton Memorial.

Grandparents: Patricia Talley and William Talley of East Alton, Rebecca Pistolis of Wood River, Louis Pistolis of Wood River.

Great Grandparents: Elizabeth and Michael Willett of Danville, Martin (Ed) Mattis of Oakwood.

