James Milton RuyleYears of Service: 1947 - 1951

Year of Death: 1985

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Branch: Marine Corps

War: Korean War

Message: This is our Dad. Thank you dad for your service. Thank you for being the best dad ever. You were gone way too soon, I was only 19 at the time, sis was only 23, a lot of things were taken from us and you, not sure why God decided it was time for you to go, but you have grandsons that you would have loved very much and you would have loved taking them fishing. We love you very much Dad, and miss you every day. We love you......Cindy and Sandy

Submitted By: Cindy Seal

More like this:

Donate For Bunker Hill Boy's Diabetic Alert Dog
Jul 7, 2025
Belleville Natives Look for Support for 2-Year-Old Oliviana in "Toddler of the Year" Competition
Yesterday
Duckworth Rails Against GOP Cuts to Medicaid and SNAP: “I’m Only Here Today Because of Programs Like These”  
Jun 25, 2025
"A Hard Race for Someone to Win": Powerboat Racer Looks Forward to Weekend's Alton Midwest Nationals Championship
Jul 17, 2025
Alton Midwest Nationals F1 Powerboat Championship Launches This Weekend: Racer Shares Strategy
Jul 18, 2025

 