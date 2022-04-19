ALTON - The James Killion Park Beautification and Enhancement Committee has announced that it will host the First Annual James Killion Day from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at James Killion Park (formerly Salu Park).

James Killion Day will celebrate the birthday, life, and contributions of Mr. Killion, as well as, pay tribute to local veterans’ past, present and future. In attendance will be Mayor David Goins, members of the Killion Family, local veterans, and dignitaries.

Also, James Killion Day will be sponsored by local businesses and organizations with entertainment provided by a local favorite, DJ Love. “Honoring the sacrifices that Mr. Killion and so many veterans have made for our country in the name of freedom and democracy is the foundation of James Killion Day,” said Christal Love, Co-Chair of the James Killion Park Beautification and Enhancement Committee.

“Celebrating his birthday and accomplishments is an awesome way to kick off summer and the Memorial Day weekend,” Love continued. Volunteers are needed and sponsorships are welcomed!

For information on how to participate or support this celebration, please email or call the JK-BE Committee CoChairs, Christal “Cree” Love at cree@signedwithlovenotary.com or 618-610-0194 or Rosetta Brown at RosettaBrown@mchail.org, by May 14, 2022.

About: James Killion Park Beautification and Enhancement Committee represent an eclectic mix of individuals and small businesses working together to promote park enjoyment and participation. Focused on beautification and maintenance of James Killion Park, the committee hosts events such as Movies Nights, Concert Series, and Parties in the Park.

