MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 80, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 36:

ALTON - Marquette Catholic stormed out to a 29-4 lead at quarter time and never looked back as the Explorers defeated first-year varsity program McGivney Catholic 80-36 at home Tuesday night.

The third-ranked Class 2A Explorers in this week's Associated Press poll improved to 22-3, while the Griffins went to 2-20.

Jake Hall led MCHS with 19 points, with Nick Hemann adding 10, Reagan Snider nine, Nick Messinger and Isaiah Ervin eight each and Jeremy Strebel seven. Logan Shumate led the Griffins with 19 points.

Marquette is at McCluer North Friday night, while McGivney is at New Athens Friday evening.

