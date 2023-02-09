Couples names: Jake & Katie Pruitt

City: Greenfield

Article continues after sponsor message

Date met or started dating: November 13, 2010

Date married: September 28, 2019

What makes your relationship special? We have been through so much from sickness to health. What makes it very special is when I was going through a lot Jake stuck right by me. Our bond together gets stronger every day. We are able to be ourselves around each other which is a huge thing.

Share a memory you have made together: We have made countless memories together, we have done so many firsts and able to mark a lot off of our bucket list together. Making memories by going to blues games and doing things we have always wanted to do growing up.

More like this: