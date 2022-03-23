GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School Scholar Bowl head coach Jaime Pamatot has been named the 2021-22 Illinois High School Scholastic Bowl Coaches Association (IHSSBCA) Tom Durbin Class AA Coach of the Year, as announced by the IHSSBCA.

Pamatot was one of three coaches in the State of Illinois who will be recognized joining Jorge Sanchez (Elgin Academy, Class A) and Jeff Price (Barrington, Open).

"I am honored to receive this award. I’m thankful for the amazing mentors I have and the awesome students I have had the privilege to work with over the years," Pamatot said. "I’ve greatly enjoyed being the coach for the last 11 years, and I can’t wait to see what future seasons hold for us!"

Pamatot recently completed her 11th season as the GCHS Scholastic Bowl coach in 2021-22, leading the Warriors to the IHSA Class AA Regional Championship for the third-straight year. She is also in her 20th year overall as a teacher, including 15th in the science department at GCHS.

"Our Scholar Bowl Team has seen a tremendous amount of success under the direction of Jaime Pamatot. She has been a strong leader and coach for our students," said GCHS Principal Daren DePew. "Jaime's dedication to her students and team are unmatched. She continually works very hard to host events at Granite City High School that support the entire program. GCHS is proud to have her as a part of our team."

Pamatot will be honored at the IHSSBCA Banquet held on Saturday, April 2 at the Bone Student Center on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal.

