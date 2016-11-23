ALTON - Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (SIHF) is pleased to announce that Jamie Hardman, M.D. has joined the Obstetrics and Gynecology department at Alton Women’s Health Center located at 2 Memorial Drive, Suite 122. While Dr. Hardman provides high-quality, compassionate care for women of all ages, she has a special interest in helping young women, particularly teens and college students.

“As a provider, my goal is to treat each person as an individual,” said Dr. Hardman. “Patients may come in with similar issues, but how they are addressed depends on their overall health, their healthcare goals, and stresses they may face in their lives. To me, it’s not just about OB/GYN care, but caring for a woman’s overall well-being in general.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Dr. Hardman earned her medical degree and performed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tenn. She is currently a member of the American Medical Association and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Dr. Hardman is accepting new patients at Alton Women’s Health Center, and appointments can be made by calling 618-465-2550.

About Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation: SIHF operates a network of 30 health centers across 10 counties with more than 150 medical providers who deliver comprehensive family and adult services including: Pediatrics, Obstetrics, Primary Care, Dental Services, Behavioral Health, and extensive community outreach programs. As one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the country, SIHF is devoted to leading individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyle regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.sihf.org.

More like this: