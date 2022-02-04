Jaime and Werner

Our Love Story:

The Couple: Jaime & Werner from Collinsville

Date Met/Started Dating: February 3, 2003

Briefly Describe First Date: Went to Shenanigans in Edwardsville. Went to see American Wedding.

Date Married: April 17, 2005

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Going to Cardinals games. Watching tv and movies. Going to the Art Museum.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Listen to each other. Don’t lose your temper. Forgive easily.

 