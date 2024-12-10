WOOD RIVER - Granite City secured a 47-36 victory over East Alton-Wood River on Monday evening, Dec. 9, 2024, at EAWR Memorial Gym, powered by a standout performance from Jailynn Rae Woods, who scored 21 points.

The Warriors' offense was bolstered by contributions from several players. Makayla Tanksley added 10 points, while Tyhlee Simms chipped in with seven. Kailee Bastean and Taliyah Sykes contributed six and three points, respectively.

Kaylynn Buttry had 14 points for East Alton-Wood River, while Jordan Ealey had 10 points.

With this win, Granite City improved its record to 3-3 for the season, while East Alton-Wood River fell to 2-5. The game showcased a competitive effort from both teams, but Granite City ultimately emerged victorious.

