(Photo by Bonnie Snyders)

HARDIN - Calhoun/Brussels took down top seed South County 48-41 in the Lady Spartan Classic to finish pool play 3-0 and advance to the Championship game Saturday. Calhoun/Brussels won the season series 2-1 with the Lady Vipers.

The third-seeded Lady Warriors will face either #4 Pittsfield/Griggsville-Perry or #2 Greenfield/Northwestern at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the championship.

Junior Jaelyn Hill punched in 12 first-half points to pace Calhoun/Brussels early as the Lady Warriors and Lady Vipers traded leads before finishing in a 27-27 tie at halftime. The decisive quarter happened during the 3rd when Calhoun/Brussels outscored South County 14-7.

Senior Ella Sievers backed Hill with a 12-point effort to go with 6 rebounds.

CB 15 12 14 7 - 48

SC 11 16 7 7 - 41

CB (15-4) - Lila Simon 4, Maddie Buchanan 4, Ella Sievers 12, Jaelyn Hill 18, Kate Zipprich 4, Audrey Gilman 6

2FG - 13 3FG - 4 FT - 10/14 Fouls - 8

SC - Eden Copelin 10, Olivia Crayne 2, Kenna Bixby 17, Broooke Hermes 2, Maddie Mutch 6, Caroline Peters 4

2FG - 11 3FG - 4 FT - 7/10 Fouls - 12

