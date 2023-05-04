DECATUR — The Millikin University campus community gathered for its annual Honors Convocation and Distinguished Faculty Lecture on April 27 at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center.Several Millikin student-athletes were honored as part of the over 90 awards that were presented to Millikin students and faculty for their commitment to the pursuit of academic excellence. Many of the awards have been created to honor people of Millikin's past.

Among the awards is the Scovill Prize, the most coveted recognition of Honors Convocation. Scovill Prize winners are selected on the basis of high academic achievement, demonstrated leadership, service and scholarship. Junior women’s basketball player Jacquelin Anderson (Glen Carbon, Edwardsville H.S.), women’s tennis player D Galvan (Levelland, Texas, H.S.) andjunior cross country and track athlete Jake Shumaker (Decatur, Mt. Zion H.S.) were among this year’s eight Scovill Prize Award winners. Shumaker also received the Podeschi-Landacre Management Information Systems Award.

Other Millikin student-athletes receiving awards are listed below:

Senior men’s basketball player Jarius Ingram (Decatur, Warrensburg Latham H.S.) won four awards. He received the George and Rick Glasscock Memorial Biology Award, Alpha Epsilon Delta Award, the Maria Leonard Senior Book Award given to the graduating senior with the highest grade point average, Dr. J. Roger Miller Leadership Award.

Senior women’s basketball player Miranda Fox (Altamont, Effingham H.S.) received three awards. Fox won the Glen R. Smith Award presented to the outstanding senior in the Tabor School of Business, the Maria Leonard Senior Book Award given to the graduating senior with the highest grade point average and the Eshelman Family Award.

Senior women’s volleyball player Tori Stuart (Florissant, Mo., Incarnate Word Academy) received the Biology Honors Award and the Alpha Epsilon Delta Award.

Senior women’s basketball player Chelsea McCullum (Oswego, Oswego East H.S.), a Spanish and Digital Media Marketing double major, received the Modern Language Linguistics Award and the Paul R. Winn Memorial Achievement Award presented to outstanding senior Marketing student.

Junior women’s tennis player Nikol Obradovic (San Jose, Calif., Prospect H.S.) won the Biology Honors Award.

Senior men’s tennis player Justin Caldwell (Richardson, Texas, H.S.) and senior women’s volleyball player Jessi Kreder (St. Charles, Mo., Francis Howell Central H.S.) each received the John\Ula Leighty Research Award.

Freshmen volleyball player Morgan Herrick (St. Louis, Mo., Oakville H.S.), track athlete Dayton Lasack (Deerfield, Wis., H.S.), baseball player Jayden McNaught (Chillicothe, Illinois Valley Central H.S.) and softball player Carly Ward (Lake of the Ozarks, Mo., School of the Osage) were each presented the Ed & Lucy Acheson Award for Chemistry.

Senior baseball player Keagan Brady (Charleston, H.S.) won a Carl & Lucille Weatherbee Chemistry Award.

Senior cross country and track athlete Katie Risner (Avon, Ind., H.S.) won the Dr. and Mrs. William F. Henderson Prize.

Sophomore football player Brennan Pekelder (Joliet, Minooka H.S) won the John E. Vrooman Prize in History.

Junior track and field athlete Analynn Bullock (Kansas City, Mo., Center H.S.) won the Linda Weatherbee Mathematics Award.

Sophomore Itzel Garcia (Aurora, Waubonsie Valley H.S.) received the Margaret Burkhardt Johnson Modern Language Excellence Award.

Junior track athlete Krista Koke (Havana, H.S.) won the Dr. Robert McIntire Political Science Award.

Senior track athlete Charles McLaren-Mustread (Washington, H.S.) was presented the Outstanding Physics Award.

Sophomore cross country and track athlete Elizabeth Hulick (Tolono, Tolono Unity H.S.) received the Dr. Everett J. Brown Prize.

The Smith/Orlandini Award for students in Exercise Science went to sophomore women’s soccer player Alyssa Analitis (Geneva, Batavia H.S.).

Junior football player Ryan Hoang (Elmhurst, York H.S.) and junior women’s basketball player Sarah Isaf (Paris, H.S.) received the Walter Witt Award to outstanding juniors in Exercise Science.

Junior Grace Talbert (Monticello, H.S.) received the Margaret Sparks Award presented to the outstanding junior woman in business.

Senior women’s basketball player Abby Ratsch (Springfield, H.S.) received the Judy Lederbrand Day Accounting Award for graduating senior female accounting major.

Sophomore softball player Kelsey Bruno (Springfield, Tri-City H.S.) received the Linda Weatherbee Human Resource Management Award.

Junior women’s basketball player Sophie Darden (Channahon, Minooka H.S.) received the C.W. Barnes Memorial Award.

Senior baseball player Sean Miller (Hope, Ind. Hauser H.S.) received the Eshelman Family Award.

Junior Hannah Henson (Lockport, Lockport Township H.S.) was presented the Robert and Barbara Byrkit Award in Education.

Freshman swimmer Jack Hughes Greeley, Colo., Greeley West H.S.) received the Rev. Robert S. & Doris Stewart Religion Award.

