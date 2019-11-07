EDWARDSVILLE - This September, the Edwardsville Rotary Club honored Edwardsville High School student Jacquelin Anderson with the Student of the Month Award. Anderson was nominated by English teacher Mrs. Beth Warner.

Anderson has achieved High Honor Roll every semester of her high school career. Additionally, she is involved in several National Honors Societies, including English, Spanish, and Music.

Article continues after sponsor message

Anderson’s drive and success shines athletically as well. She received the Outstanding Sophomore Award for Cross Country in 2017. In basketball, she received the Team Hustle Award in 2017 and the Team Defensive Award in 2018.

In her spare time, Anderson participated in the Girls Scouts of America and has received bronze and silver awards.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $28,000 in scholarships to date.

More like this: