ALTON - Jacoby Arts Center fosters opportunity for all artists to grow and develop in their artistic skill and creative acumen. One such opportunity that the Center provides is the monthly “Performing Arts Grab Bag.” Recently, the grab bag event was the topic of discussion on an educational podcast.

The performing arts grab bag is an opportunity for musicians, actors, dancers, spoken word artists, and other performers to “meet up” at Jacoby Arts Center for a mash-up performing arts playtime. The event allows performers to practice their craft through improvisation and creating on-the-spot performances with artists from other disciplines.

The grab bag is hosted by local dance teacher and choreographer, Rachel Brady, and her husband, Scott, who is both an actor and musician.

“The grab bag is an exercise in serendipity and inspiration,” Rachel Brady said. “Sometimes art is found in connecting what was previously unconnected.”

The Bradys and two other dancers, Emma Knowlton and Emily Rayburn, were guests on the October and November episodes of The Learning Vibes Podcast to discuss their grab bag experiences. The Learning Vibes Podcast is an educational podcast that focuses on the intersection among artistic processes and life-long learning. The podcast has an international audience of listeners. The two episodes that featured Jacoby Arts Center’s grab bag participants focused on “adult play” as an important impetus for learning and development.

Dr. Anni Reinking is one of the co-hosts of The Learning Vibes Podcast, and she notes the unique contributions of the Jacoby Arts Center to the River Bend and Metro East.

“We, at the Learning Vibes Podcast, recognize the strong artistic and educational contributions of The Jacoby Arts Center,” Reinking said. “We welcome the opportunity to share the Art Center’s achievements through our podcast. It’s always a treat to have guests on our podcast who are associated with the Jacoby Arts Center.”

Rachel Lappin is Executive Director of the Jacoby Arts Center, and she notes that having the grab bag discussed on the podcast is a win-win for all.

“The Jacoby Arts Center is focused on engaging imaginations and enriching lives, including the lives of artists,” Lappin said. “We appreciate Scott and Rachel Brady as volunteers and sponsors of the grab bag series. And, it’s even better when those who participate can share their experiences at Jacoby through a program like The Learning Vibes Podcast. Everyone benefits.”

The episodes that focus on the Grab Bag experience at the Jacoby Arts Center can be found on The Learning Vibes Podcast website: www.learningvibespodcast.weebly.com

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit 501c3 organization dedicated to Engaging Imaginations & Enriching Lives in the Riverbend. Located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton, IL. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.

Free programming at Jacoby Art Center is made possible by the 2021 Presenting Sponsor Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm and is partially funded by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

