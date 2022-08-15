SPRINGFIELD - Jacob Klug of Chatham and former Edwardsville High runner Savannah Brannan, now of Springfield, were the winners in the Illinois State Fair Parade Two-Mile Run, sponsored by the Springfield Road Runners Club, Aug. 11 at the Illinois State Fair grounds.

Klug won the men's race with a time of 10:11.6, while Henry Jenssen of Bloomington was the runner-up, coming in at 10:32.3. Third place went to Keith Virden of Springfield at 11:26.2, in fourth place was Adam Gribbins of Rochester, who was in at 11:46.7, fellow Rochester resident Nick Walden was fifth at 11:51.4 and Josh Meyer of Carlinville was sixth at 12:17.1.

In seventh place was Blake Scranton of Springfield, who had a time of 12:38.1, eighth place went to Springfield's Timothy Madden at 12:51.3, Wes Johnson, also of Springfield, was ninth at 12:55.4 and rounding out the top ten was Austin Worley, who was in at 13:04.7.

Brannan won the women's race with a time of 11:56.3, with Springfield's Alexa Thomsen second at 12:33,3 and Libby Price, also of Springfield, came in third with a time of 13:02.3.

