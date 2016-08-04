Jacob Curtis Berrey
August 4, 2016 2:03 PM
Name: Jacob Curtis Berrey
Parents: Paul and Holly (Adams) Berrey, of Godfrey Illinois
Date of Birth: July 12, 2016
Time of Birth: 3:19pm
Weight: 7 lbs, 8 oz
Height: 20.5 inches
Hospital: Alton Memorial Hospital
Grandparents: Jamie & Toni Adams of Wood River; Bob Berrey of Wood River; Susie Widman of Jerseyville