Name: Jacob Curtis Berrey 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Paul and Holly (Adams) Berrey, of Godfrey Illinois

Date of Birth: July 12, 2016

Article continues after sponsor message

Time of Birth: 3:19pm

Weight: 7 lbs, 8 oz

Height: 20.5 inches

Hospital: Alton Memorial Hospital

Grandparents: Jamie & Toni Adams of Wood River; Bob Berrey of Wood River; Susie Widman of Jerseyville

 