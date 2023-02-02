Jacob & Edith Miller's Love Story
February 2, 2023 9:30 AM
Listen to the story
Couples names: Jacob & Edith Miller
City: Wood River
Date met pr started dating: April 1, 1945
Date married: July 1, 1945
What makes your relationship special? Faith and love of each other and their family
Share a memory you have made together: Being married 78 years in July. Having our three children, 7 grandkids, 18 great-grandkids (not including spouses), and 4 great great grandkids.
