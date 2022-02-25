Kelsey Jo Morris, age 31, of Jacksonville, Illinois, was arrested Monday night on multiple drug-related charges.

Morris was charged with bringing contraband into a penal institution, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was arrested by and is currently detained at the Greenfield Police Department.

