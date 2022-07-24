EDWARDSVILLE - Jackson Suhre, who competed in the 11-12 age group for Paddlers Swim Club in Granite City, had one of the biggest days for an individual swimmer at the 60th Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association championship meet July 17 at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center at Edwardsville High School.

Suhre won his three individual events - the 50-yard freestyle, the 100-yard individual medley and the 50-yard butterfly - along with a second with his team in the 200-yard freestyle relay and a third in the 100-yard medley relay in helping the Pirates finish third in the meet.

Suhre is a Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of the Month for Granite City.

In an interview conducted after one of his races, Suhre felt he had swam well, but also knew that he can improve in other aspects in his form.

"I think I'm doing pretty well," Suhre said. "I could have done some things better, but it's always nice to come up here and have a good time."

During the regular SWISA season, Suhre broke a pair of pool records for the Pirates, an accomplishment that he was very proud of.

"Pretty excited that I was able to do that," Suhre said, "and have fun out there. It feels awesome."

The summer season is designed mainly for fun purposes and Suhre characterized his season as one of success.

"I think I've done pretty well," Suhre said. "Definitely one of my better seasons."

As for the club itself, Suhre also thought that Paddlers had a very good season as well.

"I think the team did great," Suhre said. "Everyone had a good year. It seemed like everyone really worked hard to do their best."

Suhre would like to swim for Edwardsville High in the future, and it's all he's ever thought about, also has goals that he'd like to accomplish.

"Yeah, I'd like to go to state for the Granite City High School team," Suhre said. "That's really up there on my list. I'd just like to enjoy the sport and not get burned out. "

Suhre has one special memory that he'll take away from the Pirates this season as well.

"Probably that first meet, where everyone just came together," Suhre said, "and we hadn't seen each other in a couple of months or so. And it was like we never stopped talking."

