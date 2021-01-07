CHICAGO – The Mega Millions® and Powerball® jackpots continue to roll with a combined $980 million in prizes on the table- could tomorrow be your lucky day?

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Friday, January 8 with an estimated $510 million jackpot. If won, this would now be the 7th largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is an estimated $470 million and if won, this would be the 10th largest jackpot in the game’s history.

Only 3 times prior have the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have simultaneously hit over $400 million.

Article continues after sponsor message

There are multiple ways to play, so it’s never been easier for Illinois residents 18 years of age and older to get in on the fun and purchase their Illinois Lottery ticket. Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, and on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.

Throughout the month of January, the Illinois Lottery is giving players who buy three or more lines of Mega Millions or Powerball tickets for the current draw in-store one free Quick Pick Lucky Day Lotto® ticket.

Powerball is played on Wednesday and Saturday, with the next prize draw taking place tonight on Saturday, January 7 at 9:59 p.m. CT. Mega Millions is played every Friday and Tuesday night, with the next draw taking place tonight, Friday, January 8 at 10 p.m. (CT).

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $21 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics, police memorials and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.

More like this: