CHICAGO – Lottery fever has set in across Illinois as the two multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball, reach a combined jackpot of $1.065 billion.

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing now stands at $450 million - the third largest jackpot of 2023, while the Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is an estimated $615 million - the 10th largest in the game’s history.



As both jackpots climb, Illinois Lottery players will be hoping that their numbers come up for a chance to win larger-than-life sums of money.



Just last year, a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot - the largest lottery prize ever won in Illinois and, at the time, the third largest lottery prize in U.S. history - was won with a single ticket purchased at the Speedway gas station in Des Plaines.



So far this year, five Illinoisans have won prizes of $1 million or more playing the Mega Millions or Powerball games.

In total, Mega Millions and Powerball players have purchased nearly 3.3 million winning tickets and won nearly $27 million in prizes in 2023 in Illinois.

With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store - or they can login to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.



Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier or Power Play for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.



The next Mega Millions drawing is tonight, July 7, and the next Powerball drawing is Saturday, July 8 at 9:59 p.m. (CT).

