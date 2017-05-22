EAST ST. LOUIS - Fellow East St. Louis native, and new Mizzou Head Basketball Coach, Cuonzo Martin, is proud to partner with the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation for this year’s JJK Golf Tournament on May 22.

The public is invited to register for the tournament and spend the day with Coach Martin and Jackie Joyner-Kersee, while raising money for programs at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center in East St. Louis.

The Jackie Joyner Kersee Center serves more than 2,000 at-risk kids each year through its programming.

Its mission is to instill youth in the Greater East St. Louis area with the dream, drive and determination necessary to succeed in academics, athletics

and leadership. Joyner-Kersee said, “Coach Cuonzo Martin and I have known each other a long time. “We were both born and raised in East St. Louis and have a shared dream of helping kids succeed in life. This golf tournament is the perfect opportunity for us to help raise funds for the programs that are so vital to the kids we serve,” Jackie Joyner-Kersee said.

Kersee has won six Olympic medals, and is considered one of the “50 Great Athletes

of All Time” according to ESPN. Inspired by the closing of her neighborhood community center, she grew the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation by raising over $12 million to expand programming and built a comprehensive youth and sports facility and campus that opened in 2000. The JJK Golf Tournament will take place at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights, IL., on May 22.

The tournament starts at 9:30 a.m. and will include lunch and dinner, followed by an awards ceremony. Coach Cuonzo Martin will be the guest speaker during lunch.

For more information about the tournament, or to register a team, please go to the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation website, at http://jjkfoundation.org/golf/or call Jessica Williams at (618) 772-2349.