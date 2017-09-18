Name: Jack Raymond Lowry

Parents: Tara and Jacob Lowry of Wood River

Birth weight: 6 lbs 7 oz

Birth Length: 19.5 inches

Time : 6:45 PM

Date: September 11, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Thomas (2)

Grandparents: Steve & Jan Lowry, Moro;

Danny & Barb Kluesner, St. Charles, MO

Great Grandparents: Thomas Azinger, Keokuk, IA

 