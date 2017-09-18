Jack Raymond Lowry
September 18, 2017 1:30 PM
Name: Jack Raymond Lowry
Parents: Tara and Jacob Lowry of Wood River
Birth weight: 6 lbs 7 oz
Birth Length: 19.5 inches
Time : 6:45 PM
Date: September 11, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Thomas (2)
Grandparents: Steve & Jan Lowry, Moro;
Danny & Barb Kluesner, St. Charles, MO
Great Grandparents: Thomas Azinger, Keokuk, IA