WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School. A Senior student is selected each month by members of EAWR faculty.

Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000.00 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year. November's winner is Jack Gould.

Jack is a senior at EAWR and is involved in Cross Country, Track and Field, Drama Club and Band. Jack has received honors with the National Honor Society and the Illinois State Scholar.

In Jack's free time, he enjoys volunteering at the Soap Box Derby, cleaning the First United Methodist Church, helping at Hayner Public Library and helping run Cross Country and Track meets for the school.

After graduation, Jack is planning on attending Illinois College in Jacksonville to become a Nurse and then after some time working his way into becoming a Nurse Practitioner. "Congratulations Jack and we all wish you good luck in your future!," Midwest Members Credit Union said in a statement.

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 89 years.

For more information about Midwest Members Credit Union, visit: www.midmembers.org

