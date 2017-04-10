Name:  Izzabella Rose Gleason

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents:  Sara Hall and Fredrick Wayne Gleason of Jerseyville

Birth weight:  4 lbs 13 oz

Birth Length:  18 inches

Time :  4:00 AM

Article continues after sponsor message

Date:  April 3, 2017

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings:  Nick Delp (21); Chloe Gleason (14); Ashton Gleason (11); Keaton Gleason (8); William Hall (10); Shyann Hall (9); David Lefler (6); Anthony Lefler (5).

Grandparents:  Walter & Shelia Gleason, Cottage Hills; Ray & Laura Perry, South Roxana

Great Grandparents: Debroah Perry, Pantageville, MO

 

More like this:

Edwardsville's Ivy Hall Dispensary Focuses on the Cannabis Experience
Mar 27, 2025
Alton Resident Designs River Steamboat LEGO Set to Hit Stores Soon
Mar 27, 2025
Ivy Hall Dispensary Hosting Edwardsville Grand Opening
Mar 21, 2025
Grand Opening: Ivy Hall Cannabis Dispensary Offers Personalized Shopping Experience In Edwardsville
Mar 24, 2025

 