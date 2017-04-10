Izzabella Rose Gleason
Name: Izzabella Rose Gleason
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Sara Hall and Fredrick Wayne Gleason of Jerseyville
Birth weight: 4 lbs 13 oz
Birth Length: 18 inches
Time : 4:00 AM
Date: April 3, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Nick Delp (21); Chloe Gleason (14); Ashton Gleason (11); Keaton Gleason (8); William Hall (10); Shyann Hall (9); David Lefler (6); Anthony Lefler (5).
Grandparents: Walter & Shelia Gleason, Cottage Hills; Ray & Laura Perry, South Roxana
Great Grandparents: Debroah Perry, Pantageville, MO
More like this: