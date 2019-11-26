



EDWARDSVILLE - Sebastian Ivory-Greer led the way with 14 points, while teammates Logan Jones and Blake Steinwagner each had 10 as Marissa-Coulterville led all the way through in a 48-31 win over Piasa Southwestern in the opening round of the Metro-East Lutheran Thanksgiving Tip-Off Tournament Monday night in the auxiliary gym at Metro-East.

The Meteors led all the way through the game, jumping to a 13-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Piasa Birds rallied in the second, outscoring Marissa 9-7 to cut the lead to 20-14 at halftime. The Meteors then took command in the third quarter, outscoring Southwestern 18-4 to take a 38-18 lead after three, and from there, went on to the 48-31 win to advance to the quarterfinals.

Garrett Harrell added six points for the Meteors, while Austin Gilley had five points and Austin Lawless added three for Marissa.

Jon Watson led the Piasa Birds with nine points, while Kyler Seyfriend had eight, Gavin Day and Addis Moore each had five points, Brady Salzman had two points, and both Aaron Frost and Cale Schuchman had one point apiece.

Marissa starts the season off 1-0, and goes through to the quarterfinals against the host Knights, who defeated Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 66-54 in a first-round game Monday night, with the game being played Wednesday night at Hooks Gym in an 8:30 p.m. start. The Birds meet the Silver Stallions in a consolation bracket quarterfinal Wednesday evening at Hooks Gym, with the tip-off at 5:30 p.m.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

