WEST ALTON - Riverbender.com received called for a large fire happening just across the Clark Bridge in West Alton, Missouri.

A firefighter at the Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District, which protects the West Alton area, told reporters the fire was part of a "prescribed burn" of around 200 acres being conducted. That firefighter said they too had noticed a large amount of smoke billowing from that burn. As of now, that fire is currently under control.

Prescribed burns often remove potential hazards like dry brush and grass, which could later cause larger problems with accidental fires. Some prairie plants also reproduce though such burns.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

