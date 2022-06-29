It’s Time For Fireworks In Southwest Illinois

ALTON - Get ready for a fireworks road trip to southwest Illinois with local communities ready to light up the night skies with a variety of fireworks shows starting Saturday, July 2 and running through Monday, July 4.

Several communities in the Great Rivers & Routes region of southwest Illinois from Troy to Carlinville, Alton to Grafton are celebrating the long Independence Day weekend with celebrations that cap off with evening fireworks shows.

Fireworks take center stage in Edwardsville, Carlinville, Girard, Gillespie, Greenfield, Brighton, and Grafton on Saturday, July 2.

The Carlinville light show takes place at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds with gates opening at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk. Admission is free.

Enjoy entertainment and food and drink specials at Grafton businesses and when the sun goes down, enjoy the fireworks lighting up the skies near Lighthouse Park at the confluence of the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers along the Grafton Riverfront. Fireworks will begin at about 9:15 p.m.

Admire the Edwardsville fireworks at the Edwardsville American Legion, 58 S. State Route 157 Saturday, July 2. There is free parking at Lincoln Middle School with a free shuttle to the fireworks viewing area. Admission is free.

On Saturday, July 2, fireworks take place at Gillespie Lake in Gillespie and the Girard Sunset Lake in Girard. The shows begin at dusk.

Article continues after sponsor message

Greenfield will hold a day-long fireworks celebration on July 2 as well starting at 9 a.m. with sand volleyball tourneys, a giant slip ‘n slide, cornhole tourney, and more. In Brighton’s Schneider Park, enjoy a kid’s fishing derby, a home run derby, BMX racing, and more before the fireworks. Both light shows start at dusk. Admission to both events is free.

Watch fireworks glow over the Mississippi River in Alton on Sunday, July 3. The Alton Fireworks Spectacular held at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater includes an evening of music, food, and entertainment leading up to the star of the show – the fireworks over the Mississippi River. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Take your pick of fireworks spots on Independence Day in the region. Watch the fireworks ignite over the prairie in Jerseyville on Monday, July 4, at the Jersey County Fairgrounds, 100 W. Fairground Ave. The City of Troy will host its annual fireworks Monday, July 4 at Tri-Township Park, 410 Wickliffe. Live music featuring the band “Burnin’ Bridges” is on tap along with food trucks, games, and more. Admission is free. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Blast off your Independence Day celebration in Godfrey at the annual Godfrey Fireworks at Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park, 1401 Stamper Lane. Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. although people can start parking at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Celebrate the holiday with music by Vince Martin and fireworks over Lake Lou Yaeger in Litchfield Sunday, July 4. Music starts at 7 p.m. with fireworks at 9:20 p.m. Admission is free.

The light show returns to Granite City on July 4 with the annual fireworks celebration at Coolidge Junior High.

Fireworks celebrations will also be held in the following communities:

July 3 : Enjoy fireworks fun at Shipman Lake in Shipman . Fireworks begin at dusk but there will be carryout food available at 5 p.m.

: Enjoy fireworks fun at Shipman Lake in . Fireworks begin at dusk but there will be carryout food available at 5 p.m. July 4: Head to Lions Park in White Hall and enjoy a day-long series of events capped with the annual fireworks which start at 9:30 p.m.

For more information on area Independence Day activities go to https://www.riversandroutes.com/ or call (618) 465-6676.

More like this: