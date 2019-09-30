ALTON - Ever wonder what ghostly spirits and apparitions inhabit the historic Grand Theater in downtown Alton? Grab your ghost hunting equipment and find out this fall as Alton Haunted Odyssey explores the nearly 100-year-old building during its Trolley Tours and Haunted Craft Beer Walks.

Trolley Tours and Haunted Craft Beer Walks begin at My Just Desserts, 31 East Broadway in Alton, IL. The historic Simeon Ryder Building dates to 1845 and served as a courthouse in the mid-1800s. Abraham Lincoln was a frequent visitor to Alton and practiced law in the building. Tours begin in the second floor meeting room, where ghost hunting tools light up and orbs are abundant.

Trolley Tours include a three-hour jaunt to some Alton’s most sinister haunts including the Grand Theater, Piasa Masonic Lodge and the enigmatic McPike Mansion. Sitting vacant, aside from its ghostly inhabitants, this historic dwelling is the epitome of a haunted house…

In 2017, Old Bakery Beer Company and Alton Haunted Odyssey teamed up to provide the area’s first Haunted Craft Beer Walk. Now in its third year, the stroll includes stops at five haunted locations paired with a five-ounce pouring of one of five different Old Bakery brews.

Article continues after sponsor message

Haunted Craft Beer Walks begin in the Ryder Building, overlooking the mighty Mississippi River. Following a quick version of Ghosts 101, guests will proceed to the brick ovens of the old Kendall Cracker Factory. The third pouring will take place in the tunnels of the Underground Railroad at the Enos Sanitarium. Next is a stop at the Old Post Office followed by a visit to the once splendid Grand Theater.

Ghost hunters are encouraged to bring cameras and ghost hunting equipment. Dinner tours include a sumptuous meal prepared by My Just Desserts: Autumn Salad, Chicken Tettrazini, homemade roll and choice of Pumpkin Pecan Pie or Toll House Brownie..

HAUNTED CRAFT BEER WALKS take place on October 4,11,18,25 and November 1 at 8:30 p.m. Cost is $45 per person and you must be 21 years of age to participate. Tours sell out quickly and are on a first-come basis.

To make a reservation, visit AltonHauntedTours.com or call 618-462-3861

Haunting You Since '92

More like this: