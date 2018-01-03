JERSEYVILLE - The new Villas of Hollybrook Premiere Assisted Living Community, and Reflections Memory Care Residence announced today it will be located on Illinois Highway 109 next to the Crawford Funeral Home and across the street from RP Lumber in Jerseyville.

The owners of Phillips Investments, LLC (Reggie, Chad and Hadley Phillips) have been working with the City of Jerseyville and Jeff Soer, Director of Building and Zoning, for many months to finalize plans to build a new assisted living and memory care community. The zoning commission unanimously gave its approval and sent it to the Jerseyville City Council to vote on January 2, 2018. The Jerseyville City Council voted in favor of the proposed assisted living project.

“We’re pleased by this vote of confidence,” said Hadley Phillips, Phillips Investments, LLC partner. “We pride ourselves on the care we provide, and it will be an honor to serve families and seniors of the Jerseyville area.”

Unique Homes, an award winning design-build firm that specializes in health care and upscale construction, is the general contractor for the 74-unit facility. The Villas of Holly Brook and Reflections Memory Care community is expected to break ground in March 2018. Residents will be able to enjoy their state-of-the art community with beautiful common spaces and interior courtyards nestled into picturesque surroundings in spring of 2019.

Jerseyville marks a milestone in the expansion of the Villas of Holly Brook business operations as it continues to develop a broad portfolio of life-transforming assisted living and memory care specialty communities for seniors. This faith based, family owned and locally operated company currently has thirteen communities in Illinois and one in Indiana.

“With our focus on growing exceptional assisted livings and memory care specialty facilities, we will continue to expand services throughout - creating excellent paying jobs with great benefits. Jerseyville is close to our Bethalto and Collinsville projects which emphasize our commitment to seniors in need of services in the area,” said Reggie Phillips.

The Villas of Holly Brook and Reflections Memory Care facilities have been exceptionally designed and built.

“These facilities are crafted with utmost attention to detail at each level from the architecture to the floor plans to the décor and even the landscaping. The extensive list of amenities in addition to the professional level of medical care reflects the commitment to creating a lifestyle which will exceed your expectations,” said Hadley Phillips.

The interior layout of this beautiful community will encompass the latest trends in the industry - elegant, yet still comfortably designed for today’s generation of seniors.

Chad Phillips said: “The upscale décor will be accented with luxurious interior furnishings and finishes. Each resident has access to a personal response device which can be utilized as needed 24 hours a day. We are excited to be true pioneers in the use of technology to improve the lives of seniors entrusted to our care. Every element of technology we employ is designed to improve quality of life as well as connect our residents to their loved ones.”

The residents at the Villas of Holly Brook can choose from one-bedroom, two-bedroom or two-bedroom deluxe apartments. One low monthly fee includes three delicious meals a day plus snacks, 24-hour medical supervision, Personal Response System, inspired daily activities, spacious common areas, beautiful courtyards and so much more.

Residents never have to do laundry, housekeeping duties or lawn maintenance again (unless you want to).

Reflections Memory Care residents can choose a suite with three delicious meals served daily, 24-hour Refreshment and Beverage Bar, assistance with all activities of daily living, RN medication management and Wellness Center. Memory care therapies include the Therapy Kitchen, Sensory Room, Horticulture Therapy, Art Therapy, Music Therapy, and fun cognitive activities.

Reggie Phillips said: “Each of our communities have high scores with the Illinois Department of Health. We are especially proud of our top performing communities. Five of which received Deficiency Free State Surveys in 2017. This distinction is held by less than 1 percent of assisted living communities in the nation. This demonstrates our commitment to providing our residents with the highest quality of care and recognizes the dedication of our professional staff. Each is passionate about having a positive impact every day on those we serve and rest assured that this is the care we will bring to Jerseyville as well."

Phillips founded Unique Homes and has over 30 years of dedication and experience in the construction industry. Now with nearly a decade of development, management and marketing services of senior living communities, this state-of-the-art facility promises to provide the very best lifestyle for seniors at an affordable price. The principals of Phillips Investments, LLC – Jerseyville Facility Series have a combination of experience, talents, and in-depth industry knowledge that makes them exceptionally well qualified to serve their residents’ needs.

Betty Riggs has been a resident of the Villas of Holly Brook since they opened. She said, “I don’t care what was promised, life at the Villas has delivered more. I love my new family here and life is so much better than I could have hoped for. I came because I needed help and but what I received was so much more - a wonderful family with helping hands.

"I was in a rut at home eating simple meals that were easy to prepare, but the food here is so awesome. I rarely went out at home and life was boring but at the Villas we have so many activities daily to choose from and special outings each week. My son says he has never seen me happier, I think he’s right. They say Family is Forever . . . that’s especially true at the Villas of Holly Brook.”

About The Villas of Holly Brook

The Villas of Holly Brook and Reflections Memory Care, a Charleston, IL.,- based company, employs approximately 700 people. As of January 3, 2018, the Villas of Holly Brook and Reflections Memory Care operate in 13 communities in Illinois and one in Indiana.

The communities offer a full range of personalized senior living services, including independent living, assisted living, care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of memory loss. The Villas of Holly Brook senior living services are delivered by team members who are trained to encourage independence, preserve dignity, enable freedom of choice and protect the privacy of residents. To learn more about the Villas of Holly Brook and Reflections Memory Care, visit www.villasofhollybrook.com.

For more information contact:

Villas of Holly Brook

(618) 494-4500

