ST. LOUIS - Believe it or not, despite the temps being about as hot as they can be around the St. Louis region, these are not going to hit historical highs. St. Louis meteorologist Matt Beitscher said some of the humidity in the region may hit historical highs, but the temps are dangerous either way, and those working outside are encouraged to show great caution.

At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Beitscher checked the weather gauge and it read in the mid-90s. He said it is going to get quite a bit hotter in the middle part of the week with highs in the upper 90s near 100 and low 100s in part of the region.

The forecaster said a dangerous heat wave will continue through at least Thursday into part of Friday.

"Heat index values of 105-115 degrees are expected with locally higher amounts possible," the National Weather Service said. "This prolonged heat, coupled with little relief due to warm nightly temperatures, will pose health risks to vulnerable groups and those susceptible to heat-related illness."

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect across the entire area through Thursday.

The heat may extend through Friday for portions of the area. If everyone can survive to Friday, a cold front is on the horizon, Beitscher said. The cold front is expected to bring relief this weekend.

"Thursday will probably be our last dangerous day of hot and humid conditions and then by Saturday will are forecasted to see low 80s in temperature," he said.

"We recommend if at all possible do not go outside and work over the next few days," he said. "If people do, take many breaks and stay hydrated. Also, check on your neighbors and folks with a disability and make sure their air conditioning is running properly and they have enough water or food. It can get difficult for those people when it is so hot and humid."

Regional Forecast

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 109. East wind around 6 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 77. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 111. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Thursday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 78.

Friday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

