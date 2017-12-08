CARROLLTON - The Carrollton IGA grocery store has been closed for about two months, and new owner, Karen Schnelt, said it has been dearly missed.

"We've been hearing about how much it has been missed in the community," she said. "Nobody realized just how much they were going to miss it. They talk about how much they still miss the deli and the meat department."

The IGA closed earlier this year when former owners Bob and Bill Phillips decided to retired to spend more time with their families after 36 years in business. Since they had no one to whom to leave it and no prospective buyers, the business shut its doors - seemingly forever - until Karen and Jim Schnelt closed the deal last Tuesday. Karen Schnelt said she would have liked to have reopened by the end of 2017, but soon realized that may be a bit ambitious.

"It's a pretty big undertaking," she said. "We're acquainting ourselves with the vendors as well as those who need contacting. We were hoping to reopen by the end of this year, but that looks like it may be unrealistic. It will most likely be early 2018."

Karen Schnelt said she has been accepting applications since Monday, and has been working with her husband to do some interior work in the store.

"We want to give it a fresh look," she said. "But, we also want to give people the same quality experience they missed. So, we will have the best of both worlds. It will be all the old favorites with a fresh new look."

Updates on the store's progress can be found at the store's newly-updated Facebook page. Karen Schnelt said people can also forward questions through there as well.

