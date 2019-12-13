PONTOON BEACH - A person using Powered Paraglider caused a lot of commotion on Friday morning around Horseshoe Lake State Park and Illinois 111.

Article continues after sponsor message

Multiple vehicles pulled over to watch the Paraglider. One observer stated, "He has never seen one of these in real life just from video and movies."

The powered paraglider was in the air for a while before he landed without incident.

More like this: