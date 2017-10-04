SPRINGFIELD— The Illinois Department of Transportation is now accepting applications online for the 2018 Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program.

Applications will be accepted through Dec. 1, 2017. Approximately $40 million will be awarded this cycle, and each awardee may receive up to $2 million per project.

The ITEP is a federally funded, competitive grant program that promotes alternate modes of transportation such as bike trails and streetscapes. Local matching funds are required, and eligible project sponsors or local entities with taxing authority may apply. All ITEP funds must be fully obligated within four years of award notification.

For more information, please visit the ITEP website or email DOT.ITEP@Illinois.gov.

