VENICE - The Illinois State Police and Venice Police have announced a Missing Endangered person - Arkel Griggs - has been found safe and sound.

Griggs, an 80-year-old male was last seen at the intersection of Broadway and Robin in Venice at 9 a.m. on Aug. 6 when ISP released a missing person's announcement.

After ISP releases information on social media, Griggs was found.

ISP said Griggs had a condition that put him in danger.

