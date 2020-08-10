ISP, Venice Police, Announce Missing Endangered Person Is Found Safe And Sound
VENICE - The Illinois State Police and Venice Police have announced a Missing Endangered person - Arkel Griggs - has been found safe and sound.
Griggs, an 80-year-old male was last seen at the intersection of Broadway and Robin in Venice at 9 a.m. on Aug. 6 when ISP released a missing person's announcement.
After ISP releases information on social media, Griggs was found.
ISP said Griggs had a condition that put him in danger.
