DOWNERS GROVE – On July 23, 2019, the Illinois State Police (ISP), other law enforcement agencies, and public safety officials gathered to speak about the importance of the fourth annual Illinois Speed Awareness Day (ISAD) campaign taking place on July 24, 2019.

Governor JB Pritzker has proclaimed July 24, 2019, as Illinois Speed Awareness Day with the goal of encouraging the public to recognize the importance of speed awareness and driving safely. The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police partnered with Families Against Chronic Excessive Speed 4, and supported by AAA, ISP, Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), Illinois Tollway, Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, Illinois Truck Enforcement Association, Illinois High School and College Driver Education Association, and Illinois local and county law enforcement agencies and first responders have committed to take a proactive approach to promote safety for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists through enforcement and education.

In Illinois during 2017, speed was the reason for 42 percent of all traffic fatalities. That’s 462 deaths for the year, or more than one life per day. These lives can be easily saved by being aware of our speed and understanding how speeding impacts a crash.

On Interstates speeding can have the following consequences:

· The probability of death, disfigurement, or debilitating injury grows with higher speed at impact. Such consequences double for every 10 MPH over 50 MPH.

· When a vehicle crashes, it undergoes a rapid change in speed; however, the occupants keep moving at the vehicle’s previous speed until they are stopped, either by hitting an object or by being restrained by a safety belt or airbag.

· The effectiveness of restraint devices like airbags, safety belts, crumple zones, and side beams decline as impact speed increases.

· 37.9 percent of the speed-related crashes result in injuries.

· Speeding extends the distance required to stop a vehicle in emergency situations.

· Crash severity increases with the speed of the vehicle at impact.

· Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to navigate safely around curves or objects in the roadway.

· Speeding can lower gas mileage by 33 percent at highway speeds.

“Motorists who speed put themselves and others at an increased risk of being involved in a crash and possibly of being injured or killed,” stated ISP Acting Director Brendan Kelly. “Please remember, we can all do our part to reduce crashes and keep our loved ones safe by being aware of our speed and obeying speed limits at all times,” concluded Acting Director Kelly.

Let’s all do our part by taking a proactive approach to prevent traffic crashes, fatalities and to reduce injuries on the roadways by being aware of our speed, obeying the speed limit signs AT ALL times, and obeying all traffic laws. ISAD is an Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP) and Families Against Chronic Excessive Speed 4 (FACES4) traffic safety initiative. If you would like more information about ISAD, please visit www.illinoisspeedawarenessday.org.

