COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) was requested to conduct a death investigation in East St. Louis, Illinois.

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, a 46-year-old male, Thomas K. DeWalt, was located deceased in the 600 block of North 74 Street, in East St. Louis.

The investigation is being led the Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG), which is comprised of ISP and East St. Louis detectives and is still open and ongoing. No further information will be disseminated at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSEG at 618-343-5239 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

