COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) was requested to conduct a death investigation in East St. Louis, Illinois.

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, a 46-year-old male, Thomas K. DeWalt, was located deceased in the 600 block of North 74 Street, in East St. Louis.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The investigation is being led the Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG), which is comprised of ISP and East St. Louis detectives and is still open and ongoing. No further information will be disseminated at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSEG at 618-343-5239 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.

Article continues after sponsor message

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this:

ISP Urban Policing Model In East St. Louis Sees Homicides Drop To 6-Year Low
Feb 20, 2025
17-Year-Old Belleville Man Shot And Killed In East St. Louis Incident
Feb 10, 2025
Sen. Belt Secures Nearly $1 Million Clean Energy and Workforce Development Grant for East Side Health District
Mar 25, 2025
Fairview Heights 17-Year-Old Charged With First-Degree Murder After East St. Louis Shooting
Mar 26, 2025
ISP Announces Results Of A Violent Crime Suppression Detail In Metro East Area
Dec 26, 2024

 