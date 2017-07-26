JERSEY COUNTY - Illinois State Police District 18 is investigating a two unit, head-on crash with injuries which occurred on Illinois Route 16 just west of Illinois 100 at 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

Driver of what the Illinois State Police describe as Unit One in the crash was Harry Kirk, 34, of Jerseyville; driver of Unit Two was Randall Emerson, 68, of Iowa City, Iowa. There was a passenger Mary Emerson, 70, also Iowa City, Iowa, in the vehicle with Randall Emerson.

Unit One was a 2009 Hyundai passenger vehicle, while Unit Two was a 2015 Honda Sport Utility vehicle. Unit One was westbound on Illinois 16, while Unit Two was eastbound on Illinois 16 at the same location as Unit One. In the process of navigating a curve in the roadway, Unit One crossed the center line and struck Unit Two head on.

Article continues after sponsor message

Three occupants were transported by ARCH Air Medical Service to Mercy Hospital and one occupant was transported by ARCH Air Medical Service to Barnes Hospital. All occupants are in critical condition.

Illinois State Police said Illinois 16 was shut down for approximately five hours. Other agencies on scene were Jersey Community Ambulance, Fieldon Fire Department, Jersey County Sheriff’s Office, and Illinois Department of Transportation. The crash is under investigation by Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Driving Zero Fatalities to Reality

More like this: