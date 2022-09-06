CARMI – On September 5, 2022, at approximately 7:49 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP District 19 Trooper on Interstate 64 westbound at milepost 101 in Wayne County.

On the above date and time, an ISP District 19 Trooper was stationary on the right shoulder with emergency lights activated. The Trooper was standing outside of the vehicle assisting another Trooper with enforcement duties, when the Trooper’s squad car was sideswiped. A gray Dodge half ton pickup truck, traveling westbound on Interstate 64, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the left rear quarter panel area of the ISP squad car. The Trooper was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The uninjured driver of the Dodge, 72-year-old Elvie J. Cagle of Chesterfield, IL was issued a citation for a violation of Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle and Improper Lane Usage.

So far this year, there have been 18 ISP squad cars struck in relation to the Move Over Law and seven Troopers have sustained injuries from Move Over Law-related crashes. ISP is reminding the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as the “Scott’s Law.” When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.