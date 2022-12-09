EAST ST. LOUIS - The Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police Department are requesting assistance in identifying the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident in late November.

At 3:48 a.m. on November 27, 2022, a 42-year-old male from Arnold, Mo., was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Illinois Route 157 at Church Lane in East St. Louis, Illinois.

The vehicle is described as a silver sedan, possibly a 2011–2016 Chevrolet Cruze. ISP said the vehicle would have front end and driver’s side damage including damage to the driver’s side mirror.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-866- 371- 8477 (TIPS) or visit https://www.stlrcs.org/. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

