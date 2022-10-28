SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officials have issued a request to the public for any information regarding the death investigation of Andrew Long.

On October 10, 2017, Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in Manchester, Illinois, with a head injury.

Long was hospitalized and ultimately died from his injuries on October 19, 2017.

Because of the questionable nature of Long’s death, ISP DCI Zone 4 Investigators are continuing to actively pursue any leads which could provide information regarding the circumstances of Long’s injuries and how he came to be at the location he was found.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217)782-4750 Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County online at morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com or (217) 243-7300.

Tips also may be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES) with the first word of the tip being “payout”.

