EAST ST. LOUIS - The Illinois State Police District 11 released information that they responded to a report of an expressway shooting at 6:39 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Milepost 3, East St. Louis in St. Clair County.

This is the ISP synopsis of the situation, which they say the investigation is in its infancy:

Location: Interstate 70 eastbound at Milepost 3, East St. Louis, St. Clair County

Article continues after sponsor message

Brief Synopsis: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: District 11 Troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting at the above time and location. No injuries were reported in the incident.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers by phone at 314-725-8477 (TIPS). Witnesses can remain anonymous.

More like this: