SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated 303 traffic crashes, responded to 827 motorist assists, and over 2,000 calls for service during the recent significant winter storm event.

Numerous crashes caused multiple interstate closures across Illinois during the inclement weather. ISP Troopers were assisted by a multitude of law enforcement agencies and personnel across the state to escort stranded motorists to safety and investigate traffic crashes.

On February 17, 2022, beginning at approximately 3 p.m.., ISP District 6 (Pontiac) responded to assist motorists and investigate several crashes on Interstate 55 and Interstate 74. ISP District 9 (Springfield) responded to Interstate 72 westbound near New Berlin for several separate crashes. ISP District 10 (Pesotum) responded to Interstate 74 and Interstate 57 to investigate crashes and assist motorists. Due to these crashes, the interstates were closed for a significant amount of time.

ISP District 8 (Metamora) responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving nineteen commercial motor vehicles and nine-passenger vehicles on Interstate 39 near El Paso. Dozens of other vehicles slid off the roadway and were stranded. Interstate 39 from Normal to Minonk was closed for nearly 24 hours while ISP Troopers and multiple local law enforcement agencies and other first responders assisted to ensure motorists were safely escorted to a warming center.

