EAST ST. LOUIS – At 1:15 a.m. on August 24, 2022, a 59-year-old male of East St. Louis was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred in the 1800 block of State Street in East St. Louis.

The Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police Department are requesting assistance in identifying a person of interest.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS) or visit https://www.stlrcs.org. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

A video of the person of interest can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/dhe2MGnrZis

