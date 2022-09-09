ISP Requests Help In Identification Of Person Of Interest In East Side Hit-and-Run
EAST ST. LOUIS – At 1:15 a.m. on August 24, 2022, a 59-year-old male of East St. Louis was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred in the 1800 block of State Street in East St. Louis.
The Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police Department are requesting assistance in identifying a person of interest.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS) or visit https://www.stlrcs.org. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
A video of the person of interest can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/dhe2MGnrZis
More like this: