IRVINGTON - The Illinois State Police on Friday reported a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash at U.S. Route 51 at Carpenter Road, just north of Irvington, Washington County.

Charles L. Youngblood, a 50-year-old male from Wayne City, IL – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with life threatening injuries and later died.

Below Is The Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 13 On The Crash:



WHAT: Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: US Route 51 at Carpenter Road, just north of Irvington, Washington County.

WHEN: Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 5:01 P.M.

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Gray 2011 Ford Escape

Unit 2 – White Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer

DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Bradley A. Wilson, a 39 year old male from Centralia, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Unit 2 – Charles L. Youngblood, 50 year old male from Wayne City, IL – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. (Deceased)

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling westbound on Carpenter Road. Unit 2 was traveling southbound on US Route 51. Unit 1 attempted to cross all four lanes of US Route 51 and failed to yield the right of way to unit 2 as he crossed the southbound lanes. Unit 1 struck the driver’s side of unit 2.

The driver of Unit 1 was airlifted to a regional hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of Unit 2 was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased by the Washington County Coroner. This crash is still being actively investigated by the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) and ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7.

US 51 southbound was closed approximately 3 ½ hours for crash investigation and scene clean up. No additional information is being released at this time.

CHARGES: Wilson was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and Failure to Yield at an Intersection.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

