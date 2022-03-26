ST. CLAIR COUNTY - Illinois State Police reports a single-vehicle fatal traffic crash at 10:38 p.m. on March 24, 2022, in St. Claire County. Kevin L. Clark, 30, from Centreville, died in the crash.

This is the preliminary ISP report on the crash:

WHERE: Interstate 255 northbound Milepost 20, near Interstate 64, St. Clair County

VEHICLES: Unit 1- White 2017 Ford Fusion

DRIVERS: Unit 1- Kevin L Clark Jr., 30-year-old male from Centreville, IL - Deceased

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound on Interstate 255 at Milepost 20, near Interstate 64, in St. Clair County. Unit 1 left the roadway to the left, entered the grassy median, and struck the end of a concrete barrier. Unit 1 became engulfed in flames. The driver of Unit 1 was fatally injured.

The right lane of Interstate 255 southbound near Milepost 20 was closed for approximately two hours and was reopened at approximately 12:48 a.m. No further information will be disseminated.

