ST. CLAIR COUNTY - Illinois State Police today provided preliminary information about a two-vehicle traffic crash that occurred at 6:27 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, on U.S. 50, just east of North Rieder Road, Lebanon Township.

A 60-year-old male from Breese - Keith E. Van Ness - was reported deceased in the crash. Timothy S. Farris, a 58-year-old male from Lebanon, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries.

This is the preliminary ISP report: The preliminary investigation indicates the following: Unit 1 was traveling eastbound on US-50, just east of North Rieder Road. Unit 2 was traveling westbound on US-50 in the same area. For an unknown reason, Unit 1 crossed over into the westbound lane and was struck head-on by Unit 2.

Article continues after sponsor message

The driver of Unit 1 was declared deceased by St. Clair County Coroner. The driver of Unit 2 was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries. The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation.

No further information will be disseminated.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: