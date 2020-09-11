ISP Reports Fatal Hit-And-Run Accident On Interstate 64 At Milepost 5 COLLINSVILLE - Illinois State Police District 11 troopers are on scene Friday morning of a fatal hit-and-run crash on Interstate 64 eastbound at Milepost 5. "Eastbound traffic will be restricted to one lane for an extended period of time," ISP said at 10:15 a.m. "A press release will be generated when more information is available." Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now You're Beautiful With Brian Trust! Trending