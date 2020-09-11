COLLINSVILLE - Illinois State Police District 11 troopers are on scene Friday morning of a fatal hit-and-run crash on Interstate 64 eastbound at Milepost 5.

"Eastbound traffic will be restricted to one lane for an extended period of time," ISP said at 10:15 a.m. "A press release will be generated when more information is available."

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

 